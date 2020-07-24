Two iron ore pellet production lines are back in operation at U.S Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron after being idle since May.
Lines 6 and 7, the newest pellet production lines at Minntac Mine, are producing iron ore pellets at full capacity, said Steve Bonach, president of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1938 at Minntac.
“We're at full production in the plant,” said Bonach. “It's all pretty good news for our group.”
About 250 Minntac steelworkers were impacted by the idling of the two lines amid the national economic downturn. The last six steelworkers who went on involuntary layoff return to work on Monday, said Bonach.
Production in the mine isn't up to full speed yet, he noted. Thirty-eight steelworkers who took voluntary layoff from mine operations, remain out of work. That group includes some shovel operators, drill operators and blasters.
Full production in the mine is expected to resume in late August or early September, Bonach said. With Lines 6 and 7 back in operation, Minntac currently has all five of its pellet production lines operating. That includes Lines 3, 4 and 5. Line 5 is scheduled to be idled the second week of September for a rebuild, Bonach said.
USW leaders are meeting with U.S. Steel officials to discuss utilizing some maintenance workers from Keetac in Keewatin to assist with the rebuild, Bonach said.
“Right now, we are working trying to get Keetac help with that,” Bonach said.
Keetac, a U.S. Steel iron ore facility in Keewatin, is indefinitely idled.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest iron ore pellet facility.