New light-vehicle inventories expected to remain low through 2022
As three pellet production lines at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron are back on line, domestic steel production slipped slightly in January.
Lines 3, 4, and 5 at Minntac Mine's Step I and Step II agglomerator are again producing iron ore pellets a little more than a month after the collapse of a pellet conveyor system, according to United Steelworkers officials.
Minntac Mine operates five pellet production lines.
Lines 3 and 4 re-started recently as a temporary conveyor was installed in place of the collapsed conveyor. Following the Feb. 5 conveyor collapse, Line 5 remained shut down for previously-scheduled maintenance work.
Meanwhile, steel mills in the United States shipped 7,757,672 net tons of steel in January 2022, a 1.4 percent decrease compared to the 7,871,639 net tons shipped in December 2021, according to the American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI).
January steel shipments were a 4.5 increase compared to the 7,420,816 net tons shipped in January 2021.
Domestic steel mills were running at an 80 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending March 5, a 0.1 percent increase from the same week a year ago, according to AISI. That's down slightly from recent months when steel mills were running at about an 83 percent capability utilization rate.
Adjusted year-to-date steel production through March 5 was 16,324,000 net tons, a 2.6 increase compared with the same period in 2021.
On an international level, rising energy costs as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine is forcing some steel plants in Europe to slow or halt steel production, resulting in higher steel prices, Bloomberg reported.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are the raw material used to make steel. Automobiles, trucks, appliances, pipe, energy sector, and construction products are made from steel. The sales of new light vehicles in the United States continues to be hampered by an ongoing semiconductor microchip shortage, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
New vehicles on dealer lots are selling in an average of 20 days, according to NADA, down from an average of 54 days a year ago.
Sales of new light vehicles is expected to continue to be limited by available inventory through the rest of 2022, according to NADA.
Rising interest rates, which will result in higher monthly vehicle payments, could also impact sales.
NADA forecasts light-vehicle sales in 2022 to reach 15.4 million units.
In February, sales of internal combustion vehicles accounted for 88.5 percent of all new vehicle sales, hybrid vehicles 6 percent, electric vehicles 4.2 percent, and plug-in hybrid vehicles 1.3 percent, according to Ward's Intelligence.