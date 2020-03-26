The Minnesota Supreme Court has decided to review a January Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling on the dam safety permits and permit to mine for the PolyMet NorthMet Project.
The ruling – also petitioned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources – has a negative impact on the state’s overall economy, Jobs for Minnesotans said in a news release. The ruling, not only impacts PolyMet but "creates regulatory uncertainty for multiple industries and municipalities as well as jeopardizes state agencies’ ability to perform their work," the pro-industry group said.
“We are confident this project should move forward and the more than 15 years of thorough environmental review by state and federal agencies should be upheld. The metals that will be safely and responsibly mined by PolyMet are critical not only to an expanding green economy, but also to the infrastructure we have in place for reliable power and broadband communications networks that provide many Minnesotans with the capability to connect and work from home in today’s circumstances," Jobs for Minnesotans said.
Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, which opposes the nonferrous mining project, alleges the Minnesota Court of Appeals had found the Minnesota DNR ignored both the science and facts when it issued the permits for PolyMet.
“Projects like PolyMet will help bring economic prosperity to a region that experiences severe economic disparities even in a strong economy. The project will provide approximately 360 family-supporting jobs to northeastern Minnesota communities and generate an estimated $515 million annually. It would help power growth of a more diverse regional and statewide economy as the first company to mine essential metals from the world-class Duluth Complex,” said Jobs for Minnesotans.