Mineral leases on state land near Nashwauk up for development by another miner
Some of the highest-quality ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range is headed to a new developer.
A Minnesota Supreme Court order to not hear a petition by Mesabi Metallics means that about 2,664 acres of mineral rights on state land near Nashwauk will be leased to another mining company by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“The Minnesota Supreme Court's decision to deny Mesabi Metallics' petition for review concludes the litigation over the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' termination of the state mineral leases previously held by Mesabi Metallics,” said the DNR in a statement. “The decision paves the way for the DNR to advance discussions with credible miners. Our focus remains on bringing the state ore in the Nashwauk area into production and generating revenues for K-12 public education, the state university system and local communities.”
Mesabi Metallics has for years been working to construct a seven million-ton-per year iron ore pellet plant near the site of the former Butler Taconite.
However, the DNR in May 2021 terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases on the 2,664 acres of state land at the site, saying Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Amendment.
A district court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the DNR's action. Mesabi Metallics then took the issue to the Minnesota Supreme Court, asking the court to review the two lower court rulings. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Jan. 17 denied Mesabi Metallics' request for further review.
According to the DNR, several proposals for the mineral leases are expected to be received.
“The DNR anticipates it may receive multiple proposals for the leasing and development of the state ore near Nashwauk in coming weeks,” said the DNR. “The DNR will carefully evaluate options for future development of the state ore to determine which option is in the best interest of the state and can bring reliable royalty revenues to the local communities and other beneficiaries. The state minerals near Nashwauk remain some of the most valuable iron ore resources in Minnesota. The DNR is committed to securing fair compensation and lease terms for the state as we determine the best path forward for the development of these resources.”
Meanwhile, Mesabi Metallics said it plans to move forward with the project.
“Notwithstanding this decision, the Mesabi Metallics project remains compelling and exciting,” the company said in a statement. “As the project moves forward, it will provide immense benefits for the local community in and around Nashwauk, Itasca County and the State of Minnesota, and create multi-generational new jobs and opportunities in Northern Minnesota.”
As announced in early January, Mesabi Metallics says it's talking with a potential investor in the project.
“Mesabi Metallics intends to do everything it can to keep its project moving forward,” the company said. “It is in advanced discussions for forming a joint venture with a strategic partner in the steel industry. This new joint venture will reset the Mesabi project, provide hundreds of million dollars of additional equity funds and will allay any concerns that the project will not proceed as intended.”
Mesabi Metallics says it owns about 21,000 acres of land in and around the project site and will continue working with the DNR to develop the project.
“Mesabi Metallics is the only entity that has the permits to develop the mine facility at the Nashwauk site. We are the logical counterparty for the DNR to partner with to develop and mine the rich iron ore resource in Nashwauk,” said Larry Sutherland, president and chief operating office of Mesabi Metallics.
The project, which began development in 2003 as Minnesota Steel Industries, has had several starts and stops in recent years. Since 2017, Mesabi Metallics has invested $341 million in its Nashwauk mining operation, of which $22 million was invested in 2022 alone, according to the company.
Parent company Essar Group has continued to invest in Mesabi Metallics. Almost $40 million has been paid to Itasca County, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the DNR, said the company.
Mesabi Metallics has also paid approximately $5.4 million to Itasca County in the form of property taxes since 2017, according to the company.
The project is just over half finished, according to Mesabi Metallics.