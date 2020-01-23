Minnesota Supreme Court appoints Prince to Board of Law Examiners

Cheryl Prince of Hanft Fride in Duluth was appointed by the Minnesota State Supreme Court to serve as an attorney member to the Board of Law Examiners until Dec 31.
“This is a much-deserved honor for Cheryl Prince,” said Jennifer Carey, president of Hanft Fride. “She has dedicated her career to excellence in family law and mediation and is committed to guiding the next generation of lawyers in Minnesota. She will be an outstanding addition to the Board of Law Examiners during her term.”
Prince practices exclusively in family law and mediation. She has over 30 years of experience working with clients to address issues involved with divorce, adoption, paternity and prenuptial agreements. She has handled cases involving both simple and complex property division, business valuation, maintenance and custody matters.
Prince has been named a “Super Lawyer” every year since 2006 and has been listed in Best Lawyers of America every year since 2013. She earned her Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and is admitted to the Minnesota State Bar Association, the State Bar of Wisconsin, the US Federal District Court Minnesota and the US Federal District Court Western District Wisconsin.