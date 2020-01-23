Minnesota Supreme Court appoints Prince to Board of Law Examiners

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.