Effort will help spur region’s economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic
Minnesota Power is accelerating its plans for solar energy with an estimated $40 million investment.
The company announced its plan for approximately 20 megawatts of solar arrays in northern Minnesota in a June 17 filing with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. The MPUC in May asked utilities to evaluate projects they could speed up as a way to kick-start local economies and put people back to work. Minnesota Power said it’s a particular need given the impacts of COVID-19.
The three solar projects will also help meet the state of Minnesota’s Solar Energy Standard more quickly and further advance Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward strategy to bring more carbon-free energy to the company’s customers and the region.
When completed, Minnesota Power’s energy portfolio will include approximately 30 megawatts of solar energy, including the existing 10-megawatt solar array at Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard Base near Little Falls.
The package of projects and proposed locations include Minnesota Power’s Laskin Energy Center, adjacent to the Laskin Energy Park in Hoyt Lakes, the company’s Sylvan Hydro Station near Brainerd and a site in Duluth. Minnesota Power is working with Duluth
city leaders to identify the eventual location. Together, the three projects will supply enough energy to power at least 4,000 homes.
“We believe Minnesota Power can and must play a strong role in the economic recovery of the communities where we live and work,” ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen said in a news release. “Moving up the timetable of planned solar projects will boost the tax base of local economies, add solar panels from regional manufacturers when possible, and support local construction jobs. At the same time, we remain committed to providing safe, reliable and affordable power while meeting our plan for 50 percent renewable energy by 2021.”
The bulk of actual construction to get underway in 2021.
Minnesota Power also operates a community solar garden with 40-kilowatt array in Duluth and a 1,000-kilowatt array in Wrenshall, and continues to explore community solar options.
Other efforts to aid economic recovery
As part of its efforts to help in Covid-19 recovery efforts, Minnesota Power is proposing changes to its business expansion incentive for new small businesses and existing small businesses looking to expand. Lowering the eligibility threshold to 250 kilowatts of new electric demand will make the discount program accessible to more small businesses. Minnesota Power also is looking forward to working with customers on a potential mine truck electrification pilot. While policy-makers have focused on the electrification of transportation and buildings, electrification of industry is a key interest of Minnesota Power and its mining customers.
The Minnesota Power Foundation recently donated $100,000 to support four special COVID-19 response funds and a
number of nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic in areas served by Minnesota Power in northeastern Minnesota.