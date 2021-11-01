Minnesota Power seeks to increase its annual operating revenue by $108 million, which will require an 18 percent retail rate increase, the investor-owned utility announced Monday.
Its proposed increase reflects changes in revenue and expenses related to the ongoing EnergyForward clean energy transition, evolving customer demand, business operations and regulatory requirements since the company’s last completed rate review submitted in 2016. In the past 25 years, Minnesota Power said it has completed only three full rate reviews.
“The energy industry of the 2020s looks far different than it did five years ago as our customers’ expectations for clean energy and high-value service are increasing,” said Bethany Owen, ALLETE Chair, President and CEO. “Through EnergyForward, Minnesota Power is meeting those expectations by delivering a resilient, reliable and sustainable supply of 50% renewable energy that is competitively priced. We are proud to be halfway to our goal of providing 100% carbon-free energy by 2050, and we look forward to continuing our close work with our customers and stakeholders to complete this transition.”
Late in 2020, becoming the first Minnesota utility to deliver more than 50% of its energy supply from renewable sources and closing or transitioning seven of nine of its coal units. In its Integrated Resource Plan submitted to state regulators on Feb. 1, Minnesota Power announced its goal to achieve a 70% renewable energy mix by 2030, an 80% carbon reduction and end to all coal operations by 2035, and reach a 100% carbon-free energy supply by 2050.
Recognizing the impacts of climate change, Minnesota Power is making additional investments in a more resilient grid to maintain energy delivery as the number of more extreme weather events increases. Minnesota Power also is providing customers greater control over their daily energy decisions and monthly bills through new tools that empower customers to reduce how much energy they use and to choose their sources of energy.
“Rate reviews are part of doing business as a regulated utility, and we’ve worked hard to keep rates affordable for customers by keeping operations and maintenance costs to 2010 levels,” said Minnesota Power Chief Operating Officer Josh Skelton. “The investments we have made in our EnergyForward plan over the past five years and the changing demand for energy require the company to seek this review.”
Minnesota Power said its request also reflects changes in customer demand for energy. Minnesota Power customers have exceeded state energy conservation goals every year for the last decade, reducing energy consumption and total energy bills for households and businesses. In addition, the economy of northeastern Minnesota continues to evolve, and as the energy requirements of customers change, it affects rates paid by all classes of customers, the division of ALLETE Inc. said in a news release.
“Our unique customer base helps drive the economy of northeastern Minnesota, and this has helped keep residential rates among the lowest in the state,” explained Frank Frederickson, vice president of customer experience. “However, the costs for maintaining a safe and reliable electric system remain even when there are changes in customer demand. If our request is approved by the MPUC, the average monthly bill for our residential customers will remain below the national average while they receive the highest percentage of renewable energy in the state.”
Today’s filing is the first step in a full regulatory review of rates and recovery of the company’s expenses. The company’s last completed rate review was filed in 2016, while a 2019 request was withdrawn in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on customers and the region’s economy.