Minnesota Power celebrates Sylvan Solar Project

Minnesota Power, an operating division of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE), celebrated a renewable solar energy milestone Friday with a ribbon-cutting at its recently completed Sylvan Solar Project near Brainerd.
At 15.2 megawatts, it is the largest of three projects totaling more than 20 megawatts meant to boost the region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the investor-owned utility said in a news release. The company also constructed a 5.6-megawatt solar array near its Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes and a 1.6-megawatt facility along Jean Duluth Road in Duluth.
All three projects were built using more than 60,000 solar panels sourced from Heliene, which has a manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron. The Sylvan project features a partnership with White Earth Tribal and Community College and the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance to provide White Earth students with hands-on learning as part of a solar training certificate program to help build the future workforce.
“This investment in clean energy supports local jobs, local education, local manufacturing and local communities as we strive to create a just and equitable transition to a carbon-free future with opportunities for all,” said Minnesota Power Chief Operating Officer Josh Skelton.
Energy from the site feeds Minnesota Power’s overall system, adding more renewable solar energy to the grid that serves the company’s 150,000 customers. Its output is expected to be about 29,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, or enough energy to power about 3,400 homes.
“COVID was a challenging time for utilities. We did not have the answer, but we knew we needed to do something to keep our utilities working and moving toward our energy goals,” said Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Vice Chair Joseph Sullivan. “Minnesota Power responded to the commission and the state of Minnesota when we needed them. This is Minnesota Power investing in its communities and that’s what’s special about it. This embodies the commitment of a utility to its community.”
Minnesota Power’s energy portfolio now has approximately 30 megawatts of solar energy, including the existing 10-megawatt solar array at Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard Base near Little Falls. The investment in the three solar projects is part of Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward vision to achieve a 100% carbon-free energy supply.
Minnesota Power also has a community solar garden with a 40-kilowatt array in Duluth and purchases power from a 1-megawatt array in Wrenshall.
“Today is an amazing opportunity to celebrate the clean-energy transition in action,” said Minnesota Power Vice President of Strategy and Planning Julie Pierce. “The local investments benefit the communities surrounding the projects, and the carbon-free electricity will be felt far and wide for all of our customers. This project shows that through thoughtful planning and collaboration, and by working together, we can help build a carbon-free future right here in northern Minnesota.”
All three solar projects highlight Minnesota Power’s commitment to diverse and local suppliers and contractors, the company said. For all three projects combined, contracts with women-owned businesses totaled nearly $80,000; contracts with veteran-owned businesses totaled nearly $9,000; and contracts with companies that employ people with disabilities totaled more than $75,000. Contracts with local suppliers and contractors for the three projects totaled $36 million.
"Minnesota Power has not only been a leader in carbon reduction, but they’re demonstrating how to transition to clean energy sources without leaving workers behind," said Lucas Franco, research manager for the Laborers’ International Union of North America for Minnesota and North Dakota. "They are ensuring that their new clean-energy investments create high-quality, family-sustaining jobs for local workers."