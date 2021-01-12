Minnesota Power announces vision for 100% carbon-free energy by 2050

The Minnesota Power division of ALLETE Inc. announced Tuesday its vision to deliver 100 percent carbon-free energy to customers by 2050.
The company's Integrated Resource Plan, which will be submitted to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) on Feb. 1, outlines its clean-energy transition plans through 2035.
They include expanding wind and solar resources, achieving coal-free operations at its facilities by 2035, and investing in a resilient and flexible transmission and distribution grid.
In the IRP, Minnesota Power will identify plans to increase its renewable energy supply to 70 percent by 2030 and achieve a coal-free energy supply by 2035.These steps include:
• Adding an estimated 400 new megawatts of wind and solar energy.
• Retiring Boswell Energy Center Unit 3 by 2030. (335MWs)
• Transforming Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center Unit 4 (468MWs) to be coal-free by 2035.
• Investing in a modern, flexible transmission and distribution grid.
“We are proud to be the first Minnesota utility to provide 50 percent renewable energy, but as we said when we reached this exciting milestone in December, our transformation to a sustainable energy future is not yet complete,” said ALLETE President and CEO Bethany Owen. “As a clean energy leader, we are meeting the challenge of climate change with a reliable energy supply while keeping costs affordable for customers in this region.”