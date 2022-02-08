The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) announced today that Minnesota has, once again, been named a top-five mining state for nonfuel mineral commodities for the year 2021 by the U.S. Geological Survey. Minnesota ranked fifth by the value of nonfuel mineral production, including iron ore and other commodities such as sand, gravel, and stone.
“Minnesotans have many reasons to be proud of our state, and mining is one more reason,” said Kelsey Johnson, IMA president, in a statement released by the IMA. “Despite the remaining economic effects of COVID-19, Minnesota remains a top 5 mining state.”
Minnesota’s nonfuel mining value reached over $4 billion in 2021, making up nearly five percent of the nation’s total nonfuel mineral output value. Nevada, Arizona, Texas and California led the rankings. Together, these five states produced 38% of the U.S. total nonfuel mineral output value in 2021. Despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021, Minnesota and Michigan shipped 98% of the usable iron ore products to support America’s $520 billion steel industry. Minnesota is the nation’s top producer of iron, producing more than 85% of domestic iron.
“Every day, more than 4,500 hardworking Minnesotans work around the clock to produce the iron that is transformed into American steel. Minnesota iron can be found in every American home, in refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, cars and so much more,” said Johnson.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Minerals Information Center delivers information to understand mineral resource potential, production, consumption and how minerals interact with the environment. The most recent report showed an increase of $9.7 billion in mineral production for 2021 over 2020. U.S. metal mine production in 2021 was estimated to be valued at $33.8 billion, or 23% higher than that in 2020. The principal contributors to the total value of metal mine production in 2021 were copper (35%), gold (31%), iron ore (13%), and zinc (7%). CLICK HERE for more about the summary.