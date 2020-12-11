The Minnesota Legislature will review similar business relief proposals from the state’s House and Senate when it convenes next week.
According to Hospitality Minnesota, the proposal has three primary objectives:
1. Provide short-term emergency relief that can act as a financial lifeline until more significant federal assistance can arrive.
2. Put relief in the hands of as many operators as quickly as possible.
3. Build in flexibility to address gaps or allow additional relief as needed.
Three sectors of business could benefit.
• Restaurant, Bars, Breweries, Distilleries, Bowling Alleys, Caterers and Gyms: Department of Revenue Direct Payments. $100,000,000 is proposed
• Qualifying businesses will receive a direct payment based on their ability to demonstrate a loss of revenue greater than 30 percent (comparing Q2/Q3 sales to the previous year).
• According to DEED, the amount of the payment will be calculated on the number of full- and part-time employees:
- Small businesses, not in the unemployment insurance system will receive $10,000
- Businesses with 0-20 employees, receive $15,000
- Businesses with 21-100 employees, receive $25,000
- Businesses with 101-300 employees receive $35,000
- Businesses with 300+ employees, receive $45,000
A sum of $102 million is proposed for local economically significant businesses and organizations.
Lodging properties fall into this category, Hospitality Minnesota said. Certain restaurant companies with multiple locations that receive limited first round relief may see additional relief from this fund.
Grant amounts will be determined by the county and they have ultimate responsibility for selecting recipients
The third fund addresses the needs of municipal convention centers and movie theaters through a proposed DEED grant fund of $14 million.
