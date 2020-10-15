The City of Duluth will receive $13.5 million for the Lakewalk and seawall improvements thanks to the bonding bill that was passed this week by the state legislature.
Numerous other regional projects were included in the bill, which passed the House Wednesday and the Senate Thursday:
• A.B. Anderson Hall at UMD was allocated $4.4 million.
• The Soudan Underground State Mine park received $5 million.
• Regional trailhead construction in Ely received $1.5 million.
• The Voyageurs ATV Trail received $950,000.
• The Trailhead Center in Silver Bay received $1.1 million.
• Brookston received $1.33 million for the landfill closure.
• $1.191 was allocated for the Chisholm Public Safety facility.
• Virginia will receive $9.5 million for the Regional Public Safety Facility.
• The Port Development Assistance Program received $14 million.
• $3 million was allocated toward the Grassy Point Bridge.
• Koochiching County will get $3 million for the CHAS overpass.
• St. Louis County will received $1.365 million for the Behavioral Health Crisis Facility.
• Togo will get $2.6 million for its sewer system.
• The Arrowhead Regional Corrections Joint Power Board was allocated $3.25 million.
• $2 million was approved for the Carlton County Regional Corrections Facility.
• $204,000 was allocated for the Lake Superior Zoo.
• In Eveleth, $1 million was OK'd for public buildings improvements.
• The Grand Rapids' Itasca Recreation Association Civic Center is set to receive $5 million.
• In Hibbing, the Mine View "Windows to the World" was allocated $1.3 million.
• $500,000 will go to the Multi-Use Government Center in Proctor.
• The WLSSD in Duluth will receive $7.65 million.
• The East Mesabi Joint Water System in Aurora was granted $5 million.
• East Itasca Joint Powers Board - Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility was allocated $750,000.
• $2 million will go toward the 417 City of Floodwood - Wastewater Treatment Improvements
• In the City of Rice Lake, the Sewer & Water Extension project will get $1 million.
* in Two Harbors $11.5 million was allocated toward a new water treatment plant.
• The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians Family & Child Building will receive $5.5 million.
Duluth's coastal rehabilitation projects were the top legislative priority that the City Council supported through a resolution at the beginning of the year and later supported by Gov. Walz, said a statement from the mayor's office. The project will remove a large stretch of aging seawall infrastructure from behind the DECC to Pier B Resort while enhancing green space behind it. The funding will also be used to repair damages along sections of the Lakewalk and shoreline infrastructure.
"We have been very happy with the design and the feedback of the Lakewalk Reconstruction Project,” said Jim Filby-Williams, Director of Properties, Parks and Libraries. “Continuing to build to the highest coastal engineering standards ensures that anyone, regardless of ability, can come to the Lakewalk and enjoy the beautiful sights of Lake Superior, and all of the amenities that Duluth has to offer.”
“I am thrilled that the bonding bill passed the House and Senate, which is incredible news for Duluth, the Northland, and Minnesota,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “Duluth will receive $13.5 million dollars for coastal rehabilitation along our seawalls and Lakewalk – assets that support our international shipping port, economic development, residents, and visitors. That’s on top of $100 million for new affordable housing, $16 million for Public Housing rehabilitation, and $125+ million in projects across the region also included in the bill. My deepest gratitude to everyone who worked on this across five special sessions, during a pandemic, to get this done – our staff, Gov. Tim Walz, our Minnesota State Legislature, and their respective staff as well.”