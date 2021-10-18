Minnesota hospitals battle revenue decline, staff shortages

In a real-life plot with unexpected twists and turns, the COVID-19 pandemic has led Minnesota hospitals and healthcare facilities down a challenging path.
Hospitals nationwide are now facing immense challenges as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges and healthcare workers are stretched to their limits. In Minnesota, pressures on the healthcare network are being felt, and the stress appears to have reached a new crescendo.
Data for the year 2020 from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows median operating margins for 76 hospitals and health care systems in the state falling to -2 percent in the first quarter, -5 percent second quarter, and up to a zero-sum average continuing to Dec. 31.
According to Dr. Rahul Koranne, CEO/president of MHA, “Many factors during the pandemic compounded financial challenges that healthcare facilities were already facing to make them extremely financially fragile,” including patients choosing to delay care, and facilities pushing out non-urgent procedures to preserve capacity.
Minnesota’s hospital revenues declined to 1.4 percent in 2019, a number that Koranne called “razor-thin operating margins.” That was a decrease from 2018’s pre-pandemic margin of 1.7 percent, a trend that during the four previous years had held steady at 2 percent.
Before the pandemic, Koranne said shrinking returns reflected cost of living raises, rising pharmaceutical costs and Medicaid/Medicare reimbursements that fall short of expenses.
Some organizations appear to have successfully weathered the worst of the storm.
The largest healthcare organization in the region, Essentia Health, had reported a sharp decline in the midst of the pandemic. Revenue in 2019 was $2.16 billion, but in 2020 it stood at $2.03 billion – more than a 6 percent decline. By fiscal year 2021, however, revenue climbed to $2.3 billion, a more than 13 percent increase.
“In 2020, due to state-mandated reductions in elective surgeries because of the pandemic, patient volume and revenue were greatly decreased,” said Traci Morris, Essentia Health’s chief financial officer. “As patient volume increased in 2021 due to pent-up demand from surgeries being postponed, Essentia Health has thoughtfully approached the situation and been able to meet patient needs and continue providing high-quality care. And we remain committed to providing these services to our patients in every community we have the privilege to serve.”
In Two Harbors, Lake View Hospital and Clinics CEO/President Greg Ruberg also serves on the board and executive committee for MHA. He prefaces reflections on pandemic impacts with confidence in Lake View’s financial stability, but acknowledges it has been a rocky road. “Hospitals that were struggling got hit even harder,” he said.
Ruberg plots the trajectory of healthcare facilities by breaking it out into four phases: pre-pandemic, the shutdown, reopening and the current workforce crisis.
Thin margins marked the prepandemic phase leading up to March 2019, with the subsequent Phase 2 scaling back of services costing healthcare facilities significant revenue. Lake View kept all hands on deck in preparation for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases, but Ruberg called it “a really scary, difficult time with staff expense and overhead but no volume and no revenue to offset that.”
Government relief funds eventually counteracted some losses and provided short-term stabilization. By spring 2021 and increased vaccinations, Ruberg said it felt like a third phase of reopening and returning to business as usual. Progressing into summer, an unexpected turn of events brought an onslaught of patients who had delayed care and had more acute medical needs.
“Suddenly, we were swamped trying to meet patient demands and vaccinations, and it looked like hospitals had the revenue to help get out of the hole that was dug,” Ruberg said.
Phase 4 saw the arrival of the Delta variant that had by August 2021 created enormous pressures throughout the country’s healthcare industry, tapping workforce reserves already worn thin.
Now, with patient demand high, unprecedented levels of emergency room visits and limited options for referrals to higher levels of care, Ruberg observed, “It’s like a multicase incident that goes on and on. We just don’t have the workforce to support it.”
Healthcare staff are leaving the industry for many reasons, with burnout and mental health challenges at the top of the list, according to Ruberg. He cites examples of nurses and Critical Care staff cutting back hours because they are tired and stressed, and staff retiring earlier than planned.
At Cook Hospital and Care Center, employees saw reduced hours, layoffs and furloughs. During the lag between the cutbacks and government financial support, said Teresa Debevec, Cook’s CEO/administrator, “It was a pretty scary situation there for a while.”
A small hospital of 14 beds in a town with a population of 574, Cook also runs a 28-bed long-term care facility. An adjacent clinic owned by Scenic Rivers Health Services is a valuable partnership providing revenue through referrals to specialists, lab, imaging and physical therapy services.
Estimating that Cook lost roughly half a million dollars in revenue during 2020, Debevec said for such a small facility, it was a major blow. “If it wasn’t for the provider relief fund and paycheck protection program, I’m not sure we would be making it.”
Now, Debevec said, “we are at our worst point with COVID-19 patients.” Administering monoclonal antibody infusions to treat COVID-19 infections, space and staff are being pushed to the limits. Infusions require a lot of space, for a long duration, and a high level of staff attention. To meet the need, Cook plans to cut back on some outpatient specialist services. Adding increased volume of Emergency Room visits starting in mid-August, Debevec said workforce capacity is taxed.
“We just don’t have enough staff. They are getting burned out, and the nursing home has a really bad nursing assistant shortage,” Debevec said.
Space, stuff and staff make up the equation for care capacity, said Koranne, and the early emphasis on space, or “beds,” and rooms with proper ventilation is a need that has effectively been resolved. The next crisis was around “stuff” – ventilators, personal protective equipment and testing supplies. Again, he said, it’s an issue that is largely under control.
Staff, however, has come to be the ultimate crisis that seems to lack immediate solutions.
“There’s been a lot of talk about hospital beds, but we do have the physical beds. What is limiting care capacity is healthcare staff,” Koranne said.
Concerned that the labor shortage is bound to drive the cost of healthcare even higher, Ruberg does not see a short-term fix.
“This is a long-term problem. It takes more than a few years to increase the number of physicians and nurses, but it has to start now,” he said.
At the MHA, Koranne is calling to grow programs that attract young students into health care by partnering with schools to get students excited about a future in health care, as well as working with colleges to strengthen the healthcare career pipeline. He said bolstering existing upskilling and career ladder programs is another way to address the problem.
In addition to promoting health care as a career, Ruberg said more proactive strategies are needed like education loan forgiveness and feeder programs that have overarching organization.
“In the past, every community was doing something different. The pandemic has shown us that we need a bigger plan,” he said.
Another solution takes the long view, with agreement by pretty much everyone that healthcare is too expensive.
“We have a spending problem. The flip side is a focus on preventative care and health and wellness, not just adding more health care workers to take care of people that are sick, but to prevent sickness. That’s not fixed in even 10 years. That’s a generational shift,” Ruberg said.
Qualifying himself as an optimist, Koranne said that in regards to hospitals closing because of the pandemic hardships, Minnesota is doing “quite well.” Before the pandemic, 31 of the 76 hospitals and health care systems analyzed by MHA had a negative operating margin. But, Koranne noted, “That does not mean that they will close. We need our State Legislature and Congress to look at what is needed to provide access to high quality care in all parts of the state.”