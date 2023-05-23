Minnesota Executive Council to decide state mineral leases at Nashwauk

Mineral leases on the best remaining ore body on the Iron Range will be decided Thursday by the Minnesota Executive Council, which must decide which is the best of two proposals.
The five-member panel meets at the state capitol to consider leasing 2,664.45 acres of state land near Nashwauk. The leases are on 66 parcels of about 40 acres each. In early May, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asked the executive council to award the leases to iron ore miner and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs is majority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co., a 7.8 million ton-per-year iron ore pellet production facility and taconite mine near Hibbing and Chisholm. Without a new source of crude ore, Cliffs says the taconite plant will close. Hibbing Taconite is currently projected to run out of crude ore in 2026.
Mesabi Metallics, which formerly held the leases, also wants some of the leases for its planned seven million ton-per-year iron ore plant near Nashwauk.
The DNR in 2021 terminated the leases which had been held by Mesabi Metallics, saying the company failed to uphold terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment. The termination was upheld in court.
Hibbing Taconite employs about 750 and has an estimated $449 million impact on the local, regional and state economy.
Mesabi Metallics says its project would employ 1,000 construction workers, employ 350 directly and generate 750 spin-off jobs. The firm says it has so far invested $1.5 billion in the project and plans to have it complete in March 2026.
About $500 million worth of equipment is lying on the site with the project 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics.
The state ore body in the Nashwauk area is one of the most valuable in the state because of its size and the ore quality, according to the DNR.
Supporters of awarding the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs will testify at Thursday's executive council meeting.
Members of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, however, will ask the executive council to split the leases between Mesabi Metallics and Cleveland-Cliffs. The commissioners say there's enough ore at the site for both companies to succeed.
Without 30 of the leases being awarded to Mesabi Metallics, the company says its project would be at serious risk.
The executive council is made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and state attorney general.
Thursday's meeting is at 10 a.m.