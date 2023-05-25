Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. has gained control of the best ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
The Minnesota Executive Council on Thursday, May 25, approved mineral leases on 2,664,45 acres of state land near Nashwauk, giving the Cleveland-based steel and iron ore company a lifeline for Hibbing Taconite Co.
The leases are on 66 parcels of about 40 acres each.
Mesabi Metallics, which formerly held the leases, had hoped to regain some of the leases to support its planned seven million ton-per-year taconite plant near Nashwauk.
But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asked the executive council to award the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs.
The executive council unanimously agreed with the DNR.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs president and chief executive officer, says the company will begin development of ore within the mineral leases.
“Today's approval of these leases by the Minnesota Executive Council resolves years of uncertainty regarding Hibbing Taconite's mine life,” said Goncalves in a statement. “Cleveland-Cliffs will immediately begin the work necessary to develop this quality ore body as an extension of Hibbing Taconite.”
Combined with its own private holdings at the site, more than two decades of additional ore reserves for Hibbing Taconite will be available, preserving hundreds of good-paying union jobs, and ensuring a continued supply of iron ore pellets for Cleveland-Cliffs steel mills, said Goncalves.
Cleveland-Cliffs is majority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co., a 7.8 million ton-per-year iron ore pellet production facility and taconite mine near Hibbing and Chisholm, Minn.
Without a new source of crude ore, Cleveland-Cliffs said the taconite plant would close.
Hibbing Taconite is currently projected to run out of crude ore in 2026.
The DNR in 2021 terminated the leases which had been held by Mesabi Metallics, saying the company failed to uphold terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
The termination was upheld in court.
Hibbing Taconite employs about 750 and has an estimated $449 million impact on the local, regional and state economy.
Mesabi Metallics says its project would employ 1,000 construction workers, employ 350 directly and generate 750 spin-off jobs.
Mesabi Metallics says it has so far invested $1.5 billion in the project and plans to have it complete in March 2026.
According to Mesabi Metallics, it let contracts on $30 million worth of work at the site since April.
Another $40 million is scheduled to be let by the end of May, according to Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president.
About $500 million worth of equipment is lying on the site with the project 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics.
However without at leases part of the leases, the project would be “suspect,” Sutherland said.
The state ore body in the Nashwauk area is one of the most valuable in the state because of its size and the ore quality, according to the DNR.
Itasca County commissioners testified at the executive council meeting that there's enough ore at the site for both companies.
The executive council is composed up of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and state attorney general.
“Cleveland-Cliffs appreciates the leadership of Governor Tim Walz and the great work of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, as well as the support of Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha,” said Goncalves. “This win-win outcome would not have been possible without the strong partnership of the United Steelworkers, particularly USW Local 2705 at Hibbing Taconite, in addition to a new generation of dedicated Iron Range elected officials who are truly working for the betterment of the region, such as State Representative Dave Lislegard, State Senator Grant Hauschild and State Senator Rob Farnsworth.”