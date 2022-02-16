The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it is halting its environmental review of the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota mining project in Northeastern Minnesota.
On Jan. 26, the U.S. Department of the Interior canceled two federal mineral leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota on the project, a major blow to the proposed project.
“Given the impacts of this federal action on the project as proposed, the DNR has notified Twin Metals that we have stopped work on the state's environmental review,” the DNR said in a statement. “The DNR will close the administrative record and redirect staff resources to other high priority projects.”
In Tuesday's letter to Twin Metals Minnesota, the DNR said the federal action impacts the viability of the proposed project.
About 750 full-time direct jobs and an estimated 1,500 spin-off jobs would be created by the project, according to Twin Metals Minnesota.
Following conversations with Twin Metals Minnesota officials the DNR directed its staff to stop work on environmental review, according to the DNR.
“Over the next several weeks, the DNR will take the necessary steps to assemble the project record to ensure documents and data are appropriately archived. Once that process is complete, the DNR will close the administrative record for this project and manage it pursuant to the agency's record management requirements.”
The DNR's action is another setback to the project, which would bring hundreds of jobs and economic development to the region.
Twin Metals Minnesota on Tuesday said it will take legal action.
“Twin Metals Minnesota is working to determine the next steps to continue to advance our underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals project,” the company said in statement. “A pause on the environmental review process is necessary and appropriate while we defend our project and our mineral rights in court. We remain committed to the communities of northeast Minnesota and to advancing a modern mine that will produce the minerals necessary for combating climate change, strengthening domestic supply chains and creating American jobs.”
The DNR said it will also initiate the termination of contracts between the DNR and Emmons and Olivier Resources, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and Minnesota Department of Health for their work on the project.
Any unexpended funds will be returned to Twin Metals, the DNR said.
The Twin Metals Minnesota federal mineral leases have been held since the mid 1960s under 11 different presidential administrations, according to the company.
Copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals that would help manufacture electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and other clean energy products, would be mined at the proposed project.
Opponents have raised concerns about the project's proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and potential environmental damage.