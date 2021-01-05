Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Releases Applications for Movie Theater and Convention Center Grants
Dennis O'Hara

Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released applications for Movie Theater and Convention Center Grants established in the recent state COVID-19 relief package.

The links to applications and information on the three new programs included in Minnesota’s small business relief package, signed into law December 16, are:

  • Minnesota Convention Center Relief Grant Program – This temporary program was established to provide economic relief for convention centers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will make grants of up to $500,000 to eligible convention centers located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All convention centers interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application by Jan. 29. Applications are available here.

  • Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program – This temporary program was established to provide economic relief for movie theaters adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will make grants of up to $150,000 to eligible movie theaters located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All movie theaters interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application by Jan. 29. Applications are available here.

  • County Relief Program – All counties must apply. More information is available here.