A contingent of Minnesota state commissioners are touring businesses, industry and community projects in northeastern Minnesota.
The Oct. 4-6 visit brings almost a dozen commissioners to Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth, the Duluth Port, the Chester Creek Restoration project, and a forum at ALLETE, Inc.
In the days before touring the Duluth projects, commissioners will visit the Sappi paper mill in Cloquet, Rock Ridge High School between Virginia and Eveleth, Komatsu Mining Corp. in Virginia, the Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin, solar panel producer Heliene USA in Mountain Iron, and Daimler Detroit Aftermarket Solutions, an electronics manufacturer in Hibbing.
Commissioners will also hold a discussion with tribal leaders at Fortune Bay Resort on Lake Vermilion.
Commissioners from the state departments of commerce, transportation, employment and economic development, pollution control agency, education, higher education, agriculture, corrections, natural resources and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, are participating in the visit.
Officials and staff from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Revenue and Department of Labor and Industry, are also taking part in the tour.
The visit is part of the state's “Build What Matters in Minnesota,” initiative, an effort to promote and grow business within the state.
Commissioners will be listening to business and community leaders on the visit, Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner said.
“We're here to learn what what we're getting right and what we're getting wrong,” Grove said.
State agency commissioners typically visit different regions of the state as a group, Grove said.
However, it's been more than three years since such a tour has been held, he said.
Several of the businesses being visited are undergoing expansion.
On Minnesota's Iron Range, Heliene USA is completing a major expansion. Daimler Detroit has a large expansion planned.
Several of the businesses on the tour have been assisted by state economic development programs.
“We're going to listen to businesses and communities about the effectiveness of state agency programs and business needs,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said of the visit.
In Duluth, Cirrus Aircraft recently announced plans to build a new aircraft design center.