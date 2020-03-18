The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce has contacted key state administrators and legislators seeking action that will help businesses affected by the CoVIC-19 outbreak. The Chamber recommend the state:
• Match the expected federal extension of the April 15 income tax filing and payment date for Minnesota income taxes, including a waiver of interest and penalties. Over 90 percent of businesses file their business taxes as pass-through entities through their individual income tax returns.
• Provide a 90-day extension for the May 15 property tax payment with a waiver of interest and penalties.
• Allow for an extension in the sales tax remittance for the February and March payments (currently due on March 20 and April 20) for industries hardest hit from closure requirements to contain the spread of this virus.
• Provide a quick refund request option for businesses that have overpaid estimated taxes in Minnesota. This is currently allowed at the federal level (Federal Form 4466).
• Waive or delay other state-imposed fees such as general business or industry specific annual licensing fees until December 30.
• Regarding unemployment insurance, allow any claims made related to the COVID-19 pandemic to not be counted against employers’ experience rating.
• Establish a state fund to help defray the out of pocket costs that Minnesotans with high deductible health insurance plans may face when seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
• Request through the Small Business Administration low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as provided by
the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Donald Trump, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
"As this public emergency continues to develop, we recognize that additional economic relief will very likely be needed. We stand ready to work with you to develop solutions for those needs," the Chamber said.