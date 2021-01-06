Minnesota Chamber of Commerce outlines “Blueprint for Economic Recovery” and lawmakers’ responsibility to getting Minnesota back on track

The Minnesota Chamber will release a report called the Blueprint for Economic Recovery today, which outlines the impact that COVID-19 had on Minnesota’s economy, early signs of recovery, and recommendations for lawmakers to help Minnesota find post-pandemic economic strength.
“An economic imperative stands before us,” said Doug Loon, President of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “We have a shared responsibility to enter this legislative session with Minnesota’s economy front-of-mind.”
The Blueprint for Economic Recovery provides an in-depth look at the impact of COVID-19 on Minnesota, including the disparate impact among regions and industries throughout the state.
“We must work to stabilize at-risk businesses and take strategic actions to accelerate economic recovery in the short-term. The future of businesses and the livelihoods of Minnesotans depend on it.” said Loon.
The report and the Chamber’s priorities for this legislative session will be formally released at Wednesday night’s virtual event, Session Priorities: Leading Minnesota’s Economic Recovery. This annual event is the informal kick-off to the legislative session and brings together legislative leadership with more than 1,000 in the business community and lawmakers throughout the state. Featured speakers include legislative leadership and Governor Tim Walz.
The Chamber’s priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session stem from recommendations in the Blueprint and include:
- Supporting employers and employees throughout the remainder of the pandemic by avoiding additional business restrictions or costs, providing cash flow and tax relief, easing restrictions on assistance and supporting public health and the health of employees and customers.
- Preserving the right of private employers to design benefits specific to their workplace and industry.
- Ensuring high-quality, affordable health care for employers and employees.
- Promoting cost-efficient energy and sustainability.
“We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure that policies passed this year help employers and employees, and the economy as a whole,” Loon added.
The Minnesota Chamber is a statewide organization representing more than 6,300 businesses of all types and sizes, and more than half a million employees, throughout Minnesota.