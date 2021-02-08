The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) announced today that Minnesota has again been named a top-five mining state for nonfuel mineral commodities for the year 2020. Minnesota ranked fifth by the value of nonfuel mineral production, including iron ore and other commodities such as sand, gravel, and stone.
“Minnesotans have many reasons to be proud of our state, and iron mining is one more reason,” said Kelsey Johnson, president of the IMA. “Despite the economic effects of COVID-19, Minnesota remains a top 5 mining state.”
Minnesota’s nonfuel mining value reached over $4 billion in 2020, making up nearly five percent of the nation’s total nonfuel mineral output value. Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and California led the rankings. Together, these five states produced over 37 percent of the U.S. total nonfuel mineral output value in 2020. Despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, Minnesota and Michigan shipped 98% of the usable iron ore products to support America’s $520 billion steel industry. Minnesota is the nation’s top producer of iron, producing more than 85% of domestic iron.
"Every day, more than 4,000 hardworking Minnesotans produce the iron that Americans use in the form of steel. Minnesota iron can be found in every American home throughout the nation, in the form of their refrigerator, microwave, oven and their car,” continued Johnson. "On these cold days and nights during the year, we especially thank these hardworking women and men for their continued commitment producing the iron that makes the steel that keeps our homes warm."