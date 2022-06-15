MiningMinnesota names Lucas executive director

The MiningMinnesota Board of Directors has named Julie Lucas their executive director. She will begin the position Aug. 1, replacing outgoing executive director Frank Ongaro, who served MiningMinnesota for 15 years.
The industrial trade organization advocates for safe and responsible mining in Minnesota. Members represent mineral development companies in the state, along with supplier and vendor businesses.
“Julie is well positioned to help MiningMinnesota expand the organization’s reach,” said LaTisha Gietzen of PolyMet Mining, who also serves as president of MiningMinnesota. “She understands the mining industry, the board’s vision for MiningMinnesota’s future, and she is energized to share the story of mining’s importance to a greener and more sustainable future.”
Lucas has served as environmental manager and water resources director for several mining and mineral development companies. She also serves as a board member on various regional and community organizations and currently is on the board of directors for the United Way of Northeast Minnesota, RAMS and the Minnesota Discovery Center. In addition, Lucas was recently elected as a township supervisor in French Township. She holds a Master of Science Degree in Water Resource Science from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“Minnesota has an opportunity to lead our nation in providing the critical minerals needed for the transition to clean energy and to address climate change. Minnesota can have both mining and a clean environment, and we can be a model for the rest of the world,” Lucas said. “I look forward to this tremendous opportunity of leading the organization, its members and the industry into the future.”
Her education and prior experience with mining has shown that copper-nickel-precious metals can safely be extracted, Lucas said in an interview.
“Absolutely. My firsthand knowledge of this is proof,” she noted. “I look forward to developing a healthy discourse about this Minnesota resource and to answer questions about what we do.”
Minnesota’s mineral deposits contain 95 percent of the United States’ resource of nickel, and 88 percent of the domestic resource of cobalt. In addition, the World Bank Group predicts the demand for copper in the next 25 years will reach the total volume mined in the last 5,000 years. Proposed projects have the potential to provide thousands of high-paying jobs and billions of dollars for funding students in Minnesota schools, according to MiningMinnesota.
“Julie coming on as the new executive director is exciting for the future of the industry and the association,” Ongaro said. “Her talent, knowledge and experience make Julie the perfect person to lead the trade association in its next chapter of developing this essential industry.”
Lucas will assume management of the group at a difficult time, as the Biden administration has taken a strong stance against burning fossil fuels and extracting resources. She believes that providing people with an enhanced background about safe mining will help the industry to gain new support.
“A lot of my work will be developing educational materials and building relationships with people to gain their trust,” Lucas said.
She also believes U.S. regulators provide a strong service to protect the environment.
“I have a lot of confidence in our regulators to do the very difficult job they do,” Lucas said. “They have a great responsibility,” she added, noting they take their work seriously.
Ongaro is staying on until Lucas takes over Aug. 1.
“For me, this was the time to retire, and we’re fortunate to have somebody like Julie available,” he said. “The group, I know, will continue to advocate like champions to get these projects moving forward.”
Despite the numerous challenges involved with promoting a controversial industry, Ongaro said he has no regrets.
“It was a tremendous ride, and for me, I enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.