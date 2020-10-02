A University of Minnesota Duluth Bureau of Business and Economic Research study of northeastern Minnesota ferrous and nonferrous mining is forecasting growth by 2024.
The study projects statewide economic impacts from the mining industry in 2024 to be $1.1 billion in labor income and $4.1 billion in output. It amounts to mining industry economic growth of about $100 million per year in labor income and
output compared to 2019.
Mining growth by 2024 is projected to produce an additional 436 jobs, $800 million in wages and benefits, $700 million in capital and construction spending, $1.7 billion in value added annually, $3.33 billion in annual output to the regional economy and $253 million in operating expenses, according to a
news release issued by the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) and Mining Minnesota.
By 2024, one new non-ferrous mine is expected to be operational and two or more mining projects in the environmental review phase, according the release.
“Minnesota's iron mining heart continues to grow its economic web,” Kelsey Johnson, IMA president said. “The results of this study clearly highlight the importance of an interconnected economy with veins reaching every facet of society. Iron Mining's success translates directly to economic growth and
prosperity for Minnesota.”
PolyMet Mining Co. is planning to develop Minnesota's first non-ferrous mining facility near Aurora and Hoyt Lakes. That, along with other mining projects, are expected to grow the industry over the next four years, according to the release.
“It is clear that mining drives our region,” Frank Ongaro, Mining Minnesota executive director, said.
“We are excited that the next generation of mining will grow the industry and add more jobs and economic benefit to Minnesota.”
In 2019, nearly mining employed nearly 4,000 directly and created an additional 4,800 indirect and induced jobs in other sectors.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel. Eighty-five percent of the iron ore used to make Americans steel comes from the six taconite plants.
“Mining is integral to the economy of northeastern Minnesota,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said in the release. “Our agency reinvests local taconite production taxes back into our businesses and communities which further expands the impact of mining in our region.”