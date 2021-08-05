ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported sharply improved second quarter 2021 earnings, largely attributed to a rebound in the taconite mining industry.
Earnings were 53 cents per share on net income of $27.9 million. Last year’s results were 39 cents per share on net income of $20.1 million. Results in the second quarter of 2020 included an $8.3 million after tax-charge, or 16 cents per share, for the Minnesota Power rate case resolution, the Duluth-based investor-owned utility said in its Q2 report.
For the six-month period, net income totaled $79.7 million compared with $86.4 million during the first half of 2020.
“We are encouraged by the healthy production rebound of Minnesota Power’s taconite customers,” ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen said in the report. “Electric sales to these industrial customers have been robust so far in 2021, and we anticipate continued strength through the remainder of the year, as evidenced by the positive steel industry outlook.”
Positive developments include reports of improved outlooks by Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel in recent guidance, plans by ST Paper to reopen Duluth’s former Verso paper mill and the construction of a n$440 million oriented strand board mill in Cohasset by Huber Engineered Woods. Other businesses generally performed within expectations for the quarter, she added.
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $21.5 million, compared with $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, which included the rate case resolution impact. Second quarter 2021 earnings reflect higher net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to higher kilowatt-hour sales to commercial and municipal customers, higher cost recovery rider revenue and positive income tax expense timing impacts. These increases were offset by lower power market sales due to the expiration of a related contract, higher operating and maintenance expense and higher property tax expense.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded second quarter 2021 net income of $5.1 million compared with $4 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 reflects earnings from the Diamond Spring wind energy facility which commenced operations in December 2020.
Corporate and Other businesses, which include BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded net income of $1.3 million in 2021 compared to net income of $5.0 million in 2020.
“For the quarter, our consolidated financial results are similar to those in 2020, excluding the 2020 second quarter rate case resolution impact,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Adams. “ALLETE’s 2021 full year results are expected to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, on a consolidated basis. As expressed earlier this year, we view the current year as transitional, with key growth positioning initiatives underway in support of higher earnings in 2022 and beyond.”