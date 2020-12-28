Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, to $10.08 an hour for large employers and $8.21 an hour for other state
According to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, minimum wages:
- Large employers must pay at least $10.08 an hour when the employer's annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
- Small employers must pay at least $8.21 an hour when the employer's annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.
- The training wage rate, $8.21 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
- The youth wage rate, $8.21 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.
These state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.
In the balance of the state, for February 2020, an estimated 206,000 jobs, or 8.5% of the total, paid the minimum wage or less. February 2020 was the last month before the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the economy.
Employee notice updates may be required
As part of Minnesota's employee notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change, before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee's rate of pay. Learn more about the employee notice requirement at www.dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/employee-notice.