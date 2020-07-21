Legislation that would have extended unemployment insurance benefits for Northeastern Minnesota miners and supply vendors failed to advance in the Minnesota Legislature 2020 second special session.
However, two Iron Range legislators say they’re not giving up.
With three northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines still idle, HF 21, authored by State Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, and SF 0047, authored by State Sen. Dave Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, would have provided up to 26 weeks of additional unemployment for miners and vendor employees who provide goods and services to the mines.
As with a state bonding bill, tax bill and supplemental budget, the unemployment extension didn’t go anywhere in the special session.Tomassoni and Sandstede both say the federal government may ultimately extend benefits for all workers in the nation.
“We were informed by DEED (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development) that it (the bill) would likely not have been necessary given the information they’re getting from the federal government around potential extensions for everyone,” said Sandstede. “I am having it re-jacketed and ready for introduction at any additional special sessions. We are living in such a “fluid” time that I am not ready to give up on it.”
“It appears there were some discussions that could be continuing into the next special session,” said Tomassoni. “And I heard the same message as Julie that the feds may be on top of it. Having said that, we aren’t giving up.”
Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, Keetac in Keewatin, and Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing remain idled.