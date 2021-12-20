Miner’s Inc. is major force in region’s grocery store business

In the early 1940s, Tony and Ida Miner ran Tony’s Place, a small tavern on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids. At one point, they noticed a trend: Some bar patrons were leaving a little early to go and pick up milk, bread and eggs on their way home before the grocery stores closed.
Tony saw a potential business opportunity, and from that idea, Miner’s Market was born in 1943.
“My great grandparents pushed the tavern to the back of the building, and they built out a storefront that included the staples of groceries – bread, milk, eggs, etc., – which was what customers were looking for,” explained great-grandson Patrick Miner. He now represents the fourth generation of the family working for the business, which is operated under the Super One Foods brand nearly 80 years later.
Patrick Miner credits his great-grandparents’ entrepreneurial spirit with starting his family in the grocery business. In addition, Miner believes that early example of being in touch with what customers want has been a key to the success and growth of Super One, a commitment, he said, that remains to this day.
“Staying true to your roots means a lot, being consistent for the customers,” said Miner, 44, who serves as vice president of Miner’s Inc., Super One’s parent company. His father, James Miner, Jr., is president and CEO.
Industry insiders seem to agree. “They really know their customers,” said Phil Lempert, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based retail food analyst. “Part of it has to do with their history, going from basically being a bar and observing people leaving to get milk, butter and eggs so they started selling milk, butter and eggs. So, they’ve had their ear to the consumer from day one. They know their consumers really well.”
“The Miners are the salt of the community they serve,” said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the Minnesota Grocers Association. “They are understated … They do what’s right by their community, and they see themselves as a part of it.”
The family-owned company’s success and growth has been impressive. Drive across the Iron Range or through many of Duluth’s neighborhoods, and you’ll discover you’re never far from a Super One store.
Miner’s operates 31 grocery stores: 29 Super Ones, one County Market and one Woodland Marketplace Foods. The Woodland store was the company’s original store in Duluth. Some may remember it as Woodland Piggly Wiggly. In addition, Miner’s operates 10 liquor stores and one Ace Hardware. Stores are located across Northern Minnesota, Northwest Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The company, now in its fourth generation of family ownership, has grown to 2,900 employees, which includes those in the stores, at its warehouse/distribution and trucking operations in West Duluth, and at corporate headquarters on Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown.
Annual sales surpassed $600 million in 2019, according to Patrick Miner.
In its nearly 80 years, the company has expanded, re-branded, contended with an ever-growing list of competitors, established a warehouse/distribution center for greater direct-buying power, and dealt with the major challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruption. Through it all, the company has re-invested in its stores and facilities and maintained a close connection to the communities it serves.
Early expansion and brand changes
Starting in Grand Rapids as Miner’s Market, the brand eventually became Piggly Wiggly. A second Piggly Wiggly location opened across the Range in Virginia in 1963. The Woodland Piggly Wiggly opened in 1965. Eventually, six stores operated under that brand.
As Patrick Miner explained, this was a period of change in the grocery business, “going from small storefronts to larger stores … and eventually, warehouse-style stores.”
Along the way, the company kept growing and adapting to those changes. Acquisitions of stores in the region were either made from family-owned grocers who wanted to get out of the food business, or grocery chains that had gone bankrupt, such as National Tea, Miner said.
In 1977, Miner-owned stores were re-branded as Super One to better reflect the move to a larger, warehouse-like format, according to Miner. The CEO at the time, James Miner, Sr. – Tony’s son and Patrick’s grandfather – came up with the name.
The marketplace now: Competition is everywhere
These days, as Patrick Miner explained, everyone seems to be in the grocery business. Main competition for Super One comes from Duluth’s Cub Foods; the Costco, Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Aldi stores that are in the region; Zup’s stores on the Iron Range; and the two Whole Foods Co-op locations in Duluth.
But wait, there’s more. Miner also pointed out that Kwik Trip, area dollar stores, Walgreens, CVS and even Mills Fleet Farm and Menards sell grocery products.
“It’s not like the grocery business has gotten less competitive over the years,” Miner said. “Look back at the last couple of decades, there have been more entries into the market … and, relatively speaking, in the markets we serve, we haven’t necessarily seen population growth. So, it’s meant we have had to compete even harder.”
Add to this equation that groceries have mostly been a low-margin business that depends on high sales volumes, and the challenge gets even greater.
Miner wouldn’t say what he thought Super One’s market share is, and most grocery industry market research for Minnesota
is focused on the Twin Cities metro area, according to Pfuhl of the Minnesota Grocers Association.
Within this competitive landscape, one strategic tool the company has benefited from is its warehouse/distribution center, which serves all of the stores across three states.
Distribution center a key element
Tucked in among the manufacturing facilities and other warehouses in West Duluth, Miner’s Distribution Center is a key component of the company’s success, providing direct buying and sourcing capabilities to drive costs down and fight supply chain shortages.
The idea arose in the late 1980s as food stores and big box stores just kept getting bigger, Miner said. “We took things to a different level of direct buying and purchasing as the super center world emerged. For example, the first Walmart SuperCenter in the state of Minnesota was in Hibbing, in our backyard.”
Miner’s first leased a small portion of the West Duluth building from Food Services of America, eventually purchasing the entire location in 1999, which spanned 85,000 square feet of dry grocery storage. In 2014, Miner’s re-invested and expanded the distribution center to its existing 200,000 square feet. A fleet of semi-trucks delivers to the 31 grocery stores two times per week, delivering an estimated 1.5 million to 2 million pounds of groceries weekly, according to Miner.
“The warehouse distribution center is visionary,” said Pfuhl of the Minnesota Grocers Association. “Having that independence and that direct buying power allows them to be able to customize their stock to meet the needs of the communities they serve ... Other companies have distribution centers, though it is not common; many rely on storage within their stores. But this is unique to the area they serve.”
Beyond its own warehouse, Miner’s also continues to buy from outside suppliers, including some that provide more organic choices, such as United Natural Foods, Inc. and KeHE Distributors, as the company responds to each individual market it serves. Organic and local food, for example, have been in greater demand in the Duluth market.
COVID-19 and supply chain challenges
Beyond the challenge of competing in a crowded industry, the company, like everyone else in business, has had to navigate COVID-19.
“That original surge (in 2020) created challenges like we’ve never endured before,” Miner said. He recalled working 90 days straight with his corporate colleagues and store managers to figure out how the stores could “take care of our customers.”
At the time, grocery stores never closed because they were considered essential businesses. The company had to keep track of public health edicts on issues such as mask mandates coming from three different state governments, given that Super One stores are located in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
The biggest challenge “was just trying to source product in general … Customers were coming in, thinking that grocery stores were going to be closed,” so there was a fair amount of panic buying, such as the run on toilet paper. Miner said Super One stores sold a year’s worth of toilet paper in a matter of two months.
More recently, supply shortages have been yet another challenge. For the most part, Miner said, having direct-buying capacity through the distribution center has helped Super One avoid most supply shortages, but there are still some companies or products that have been unable to keep up with demand. Gatorade, for whatever reason, has not always delivered what was ordered. Certain brands of cat food and cat litter have also not been available.
Community connection and re-investment
Through it all, the company has maintained a close connection to its customers as well as re-invested in its bricks and mortar.
“As someone who has grown up in the Duluth area, I’ve appreciated the local ownership of their different operations,” said Matt Baumgartner, president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. “Super One has been a major employer. It’s great to see a locally owned business that is a large employer because they get a sense for what the pulse is and what the unique challenges are in the area.”
As an employer, the company has enjoyed longevity in its employee ranks. Many employees retire from the company after serving 20, 30 and even 40 years.
On the building side, Baumgartner has also noticed periodic facelifts and other remodeling projects occurring at store locations. Indeed, according to Miner, just since 2015, the company has spent $60 million-plus in reinvestment, remodeling and new location acquisitions.
Several sources also commented on Super One’s generosity in supporting charitable causes, sponsoring community events and being a good corporate citizen. The company is “a regular staple at many community, cause-awareness and business-related events,” said Kim Parmeter, president and CEO of the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce. The company “embodies the mantra of donating time, talent and treasure to assist organizations and their missions … Super One is the gold standard of what it means to be a community partner.”
Future plans
And what about the future? Will there be more Super One stores? An entree into the Twin Cities market?
“We’re always looking for opportunities to grow,” said Miner. “We work really hard at growing organically. The natural growth areas are to fill in the trap line of our existing region because we would still prefer to utilize our distribution center.”
What about getting acquired? “That’s not something that’s been on our mind,” Miner said. “The hunger to compete is within us all, that’s what makes this business fun.” He said that hunger is the entrepreneurial spirit that lives on in the family-owned company. There are about 20 family members from the third and fourth generations still working in the business, either at the corporate or store level.
Miner believes that this entrepreneurial approach extends to the whole company. “The great thing about our entire team, everyone gets an opportunity to contribute and weigh in and be a part of the discussion, and that’s what helps us keep on our path.”
Angelo Gentile is a freelance writer and a former newspaper and magazine editor.