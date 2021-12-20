Miner’s Inc. is major force in region’s grocery store business

Patrick Miner, second from left, is vice president of Miner’s Inc., which operates 31 food stores, most under the Super One brand, 10 liquor stores and one hardware store across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Pictured with Miner is, from left, Tim Michalski, store manager at Super One’s Harborview location in Superior; Susie Marchand, digital media manager for Miner’s Inc.; and Steve Knutson, store manager at Super One’s Oakes Avenue location in Superior.