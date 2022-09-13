Mike Ceynowa has been selected as the finalist for the Duluth Chief of Police.
The search for a new Chief of Police included both internal and external candidates, review panels of City staff, select City Councilors, Duluth community members, and gathered feedback from two public input sessions this summer.
“I’ve worked with Mike as a trusted part of DPD’s command staff for many years. He is thoughtful, inclusive and deeply committed to this community,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “These qualities were all confirmed for me by this hiring process. But it was Mike’s clear vision for the department, along with his ability to articulate the impact and responsibility of policing with and for all members of our community, which truly qualifies him to be the next great Police Chief for the City of Duluth.”
“I am humbled and honored to be named the finalist for next Chief of Police for the City of Duluth,” Mike Ceynowa said. “I appreciate the time that community leaders, city leadership, council members, Mayor Larson, and CAO Schuchman took in making this decision. I know there were highly qualified people in the candidate pool and I look forward to serving our community and our staff as we start the next chapter at the Duluth Police Department.”
“Mike is an excellent leader, thoughtful communicator, and someone who only wants the best for the community,” Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. “I know that he will lead the Duluth Police Department with accountability and transparency. On behalf of the City, I also want to thank Laura Marquardt for her steady and thoughtful service as the Interim Police Chief.”
Mike has proudly served the residents of Duluth for 24 years as a police officer and has held a variety of roles and positions within the department – most recently serving as the Deputy Chief of Patrol. Mike has also served as the department’s professional standards lieutenant – a role that touches numerous aspects of the department’s internal workings, including internal affairs investigations and reporting, technology initiatives, recruiting, hiring, and training.
Mike obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Minnesota State Moorhead in Criminal Justice and in December of 2005, completed his Master of Science in Public Safety Executive Leadership from St. Cloud State.
The community is invited to attend a meet-and-greet event with Mike, Mayor Emily Larson, CAO Noah Schuchman, and others on Sept.15 at Myers-Wilkins Elementary beginning at 5:30 pm. This selection will then go before the Duluth City Council at its meeting on Sept. 26.