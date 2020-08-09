Michael Paulucci, co-founder of the Grandma's family of restaurants and products, has died, according to longtime friends. He was the son of Jeno and Lois Paulucci, who passed away in 2011.
It is believed Michael Paulucci, also known as Mick, died on Saturday. He had been struggling with health issues, friends said. Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.
Paulucci co-founded the Grandma's chain in 1976 with friend and business partner Andy Borg Jr. They went on to develop the Grandmas Saloon & Grill chain, establishing restaurants in Hermantown, Virginia, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Plymouth, Cloquet, Fargo and the Carolinas.
Their other ventures include Grandmas Sports Garden Bar & Grill and Event Center, Little Angies Cantina and Grill, Bellisios Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar and The Adventure Zone Family Fun Center. In 2011, Paulucci and Borg received the Restaurateur of the Year honor from the Minnesota Restaurant Association.
In the years since Jeno's death, Michael Paulucci has sold holdings in various family assets including Republic Bank. In 2014, Borg bought out Paulucci's interest in Grandma's Restaurant Co.