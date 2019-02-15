EVELETH – Former Democratic-Farmer-Labor state Rep. Jason Metsa has been named deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips announced Metsa's appointment today.
Metsa for six years served as District 6B state representative before in 2018 seeking the Eighth District U.S. Congressional seat.
Metsa, of Virginia, Minnesota, is a fifth-generation Iron Ranger.
“I am honored to take on this new role and give back to the region that means so much to me,” said Metsa in an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation statement. “I plan to take a hands-on approach and get out into the communities and listen and learn more about what programs and projects our citizens need.”
Phillips said Metsa's background will be an asset to Metsa as deputy commissioner.
“Jason's strong legislative experience will serve him well in his new position,” said Phillips. “His in-depth knowledge of both the opportunities and challenges facing our communities will allow him to hit the ground running.”
Metsa will serve as the strategic lead for the agency's businesses and community development initiatives. He will also focus on civic engagement, diversity, inclusion and relationship-building with community partners, according to the agency statement.
The Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is a state of Minnesota economic development agency headquartered in Eveleth.
Metsa on Feb. 22 assumes the deputy commissioner job.