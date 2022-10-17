The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) have determined that no distribution will be declared in October to holders of Units of Beneficial Interest. This compares with a distribution of $1.42 per unit for the same period last year.
The announcement reflects the trustees’ caution about uncertainties arising from the July 22 announcement by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the parent company of Northshore Mining Co., to extend the current idling of Northshore operations until at least April 2023 and maybe beyond. With Northshore’s operations currently idled, and no additional information being made available to the trustees regarding the length of the idling, the decision reflects their determination to maintain an appropriate level of reserves to meet current and future expenses and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent) that may arise.
The trustees’ also took into account numerous other factors, including uncertainties resulting from Cliffs’ prior announcements to make Northshore a swing operation as Cliffs’ Minorca operation becomes increasingly utilized, Cliffs’ increased use of scrap iron in its vertical supply chain planning, potential volatility in the iron ore and steel industries generally, national and global economic uncertainties, the cost and expense related to the trust’s initiation of arbitration against Northshore and its parent, Cliffs, possible further disturbances from global unrest and the potential impacts from further outbreaks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Oct. 14, Mesabi Trust initiated arbitration against Northshore and its parent, Cliffs, the lessee/operator of the leased lands. The arbitration proceeding has been commenced with the American Arbitration Association. The trust alleges it received a underpayment of royalties in 2020, 2021, and 2022 by virtue of the operator’s failure to use the highest price arm’s length iron ore pellet sale from the preceding four quarters in pricing internal production during the fourth quarter of 2020 through 2022. The trust also seeks declaratory relief related to its entitlement to certain documentation and to the time the operator’s royalty obligation accrues on internal production.