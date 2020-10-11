The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of 36 cents per Unit of beneficial interest payable on Nov. 20 to Mesabi Trust unitholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 30. That compares to a distribution of 87 cents per unit for the same period last year.
The 51 cents per unit decrease was primarily attributable to the trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $4,349,830 on July 30, from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the parent company of Northshore Mining Co., which declined from $11,875,518 from Cliffs in July 2019. The decrease WAS attributable to a lower volume of Mesabi ore shipments Cliffs’ temporary idling at Northshore from April 20 until early August 2020), and negative pricing adjustments reflected in the first and second quarters 2020 base and bonus royalty calculations related to changes in price estimates made in prior quarters.
The trust’s announcement today also reflects a contract liability, which represents anticipated negative pricing adjustments and iron ore that has not been shipped by Northshore, but for which the trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price.