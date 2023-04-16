The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) have determined that no distribution will be given this April. During the same period of last year, $1.04 per unit was distributed.
The decision reflects the trustees’ caution about uncertainties, principally Cleveland-Cliffs’ plans to idle Northshore Mining Co.’s iron ore operations until April 2023 or beyond. Recent press reports of Cliffs’ public statements were not definitive on a date or scope of a possible restart of Northshore operations, trustees said in a news release. Also, the trust received no royalty payments the last two fiscal quarters, as there has been no apparent iron ore production or shipping at Northshore during the most recent calendar quarter.
Trustees said they must maintain an appropriate level of reserves in order to make adequate provision to meet current and future expenses and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent) that may arise in the future.
Trustees said they have received no specific updates on Cliffs’ plans concerning Northshore iron ore operations. Their decision, they further said in the announcement, also takes into account numerous other factors, including uncertainties resulting from Cliffs’ prior announcements to make Northshore a swing operation as Cliffs’ Minorca operation becomes increasingly utilized, Cliffs’ increased use of scrap iron in its vertical supply chain planning, potential volatility in the iron ore and steel industries generally, national and global economic uncertainties, the cost and expense related to the Trust’s pending arbitration against Northshore and its parent, Cliffs, possible further disturbances from global unrest and the potential impacts from further outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic.