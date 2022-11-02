Mesabi Metallics, LLC, is petitioning the Minnesota Supreme Court to review a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling on the termination of state mineral leases that had been held by Mesabi Metallics at its iron ore project site near Nashwauk.
It's the third legal challenge by Mesabi Metallics to retain control of some of the highest-quality iron ore on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Mesabi Metallics is seeking to develop a multi-billion iron ore project just west of Nashwauk. However, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in May 2021 moved to terminate Mesabi Metallics' mineral leases on 2,664 acres of state land at the site.
The DNR said Mesabi Metallics did not meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement amendment that required Mesabi Metallics to have $200 million deposited in an account for the project
Mesabi Metallics deposited $100 million, saying the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the company's ability to deposit the other half.
In an eight-page appeal filed Tuesday, Mesabi Metallics is asking for an order granting a review of the Minnesota Court of Appeals decision. Mesabi Metallics said in the filing that it has worked diligently and persistently to satisfy all conditions of the Master Lease Agreement amendment with the DNR.
Nothing in the Master Lease Agreement amendment stated that time was of the essence for completing certain “conditions precedent,” in the agreement, Mesabi Metallics argues. The company also says the agreement did not provide for automatic termination of the leases if the conditions precedent were not met on May 1, 2021.
The appeal also cites several court cases.
After the DNR terminated the leases, Mesabi Metallics appealed the termination in Ramsey County District Court. The court upheld the DNR's termination of the leases.
Mesabi Metallics then appealed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which upheld the district court ruling.
Control of the mineral leases is currently the most-watched mining issue on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Hibbing Taconite Co. is expected to run out of crude iron in about 2025.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., majority owner of Hibbing Taconite, is seeking the mineral leases to save the taconite plant.
United States Steel Corp. has also expressed interest in the leases.
United States Steel is majority owner of nearby Keetac in Keewatin and minority owner of Hibbing Taconite.