Mesabi Metallics Company LLC, says it has paid all overdue property taxes along with penalties to Itasca County and local communities, according to the company.
Mesabi Metallics has also paid in advance property taxes due for October 2022, Mesabi Metallics said in a statement.
“We thank Itasca County and the City of Nashwauk for their support of our mining and pelletization project in Nashwauk and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all local and state government agencies to bring this project to completion,” said Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer in a statement.
Mesabi Metallics for years has been seeking to develop a seven-million-ton-per year taconite mine and iron ore pellet project near Nashwauk.
In July, Itasca County and city of Nashwauk officials called a news conference to report that Mesabi Metallics owed approximately $2.1 million in property taxes.
A day earlier, Mesabi Metallics made a $500,000 payment to Itasca County, but officials said it was not enough.
Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari confirmed Wednesday that Mesabi Metallics has paid its overdue property taxes to the city, county, surrounding communities, and school district.
“It's an encouraging sign,” Saari said. “I hope they find a way to get the financing to complete the project and get it going.”
The project broke ground in 2008 under the name Essar Steel Minnesota.
At the time, it was billed as the largest construction project in Minnesota.
But construction stopped due to nonpayment to contractors in 2013.
By 2016, the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy production.
Today, the project is more than half-finished, according to Mesabi Metallics.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in March terminated mineral leases on about 2,664 acres of state land held by Mesabi Metallics at the site.
The DNR said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 master lease agreement amendment.
Mesabi Metallics challenged the termination in court, but lost the case.
Mesabi Metallics then took the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, but also lost that case.
The company says it has already invested more than $1.5 billion in the project.
When complete, the project would have more than $2.5 billion invested, according to Mesabi Metallics.
The project is expected to be completed within three years, according to a Mesabi Metallics statement.