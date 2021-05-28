Mesabi Metallics has filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), two days after the DNR terminated state mineral leases at Mesabi Metallics' proposed iron ore project in Nashwauk.
The lawsuit asks the court for an order that would prevent the DNR from taking further actions to terminate the mineral leases, according to a Mesabi Metallics statement. The lawsuit would also require the DNR to recognize the effectiveness of a December 2020 master lease amendment signed by both parties, according to Mesabi Metallics
The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ramsey County Court.
It's the latest turn in a project on the western Iron Range that for years has remained uncompleted.
The DNR this week terminated minerals leases on 2,664 acres of state land held by Mesabi Metallics at the project site after stating that Mesabi Metallics had by a May 1 deadline not met terms of the master lease amendment.
Under the amendment, Mesabi Metallics was to have $200 million deposited in an account for the project by May 1.
According to the DNR, Mesabi Metallics had $100 million in the account. Mesabi Metallics said the remaining $100 million was delayed due to COVID-19 in India.
Meanwhile, the DNR said it found that Essar Global's and Mesabi Metallics' own documents demonstrate that the companies made a deliberate choice to structure the $200 million commitment in a way that directly contradicted the terms of the master lease amendment and that the companies never intended to submit $200 million by May 1 as required.
Mesabi Metallics says it is has at all times negotiated in good faith and will continue to do so.
However, the DNR has taken positions related to Mesabi Metallics' compliance with the master lease amendment that are commercially unreasonable and not in the best interest of the state, said Mesabi Metallics.
“The DNR's actions in recent weeks demonstrate both a failure to meet the legal standards, but more importantly, a failure to meet a standard of common sense and fair play that all Minnesotans understand,” Mesabi Metallics said in a news release. “Should the DNR be allowed to stop construction of the most advanced mine on the Iron Range? Should the DNR walk away from the table when informed that the money would be deposited within three days of the DNR withdrawing the notice of termination?”
Development of an iron ore project at the site began in 2003. Several different developers have overseen the project, but it remains incomplete.
About $1.5 billion has so far been invested in the project and is about 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics. Mesabi Metallics says the project would be competed within three years.
Mesabi Metallics said a lawsuit is not the preferred option, but is necessary to ensure that construction can proceed on the timeline agreed to under the master lease amendment.
Mesabi Metallics is asking the DNR to return to the negotiating table and to declare that the master lease amendment is valid and effective.
The project is at the site of the former Butler Taconite plant west of Nashwauk. Butler Taconite was in 1985 permanently closed.
At the time of the closure, Butler Taconite reported enough iron ore at the site to produce about 356 million tons of iron ore pellets.