Cliffs files suit against Essar Global co-founder Ravikant Ruia and Essar Global Fund Limited
Two lawsuits have been filed in conjunction with a mammoth uncompleted iron ore project near Nashwauk.
Mesabi Metallics on Friday filed a lawsuit in Ramsey County Court against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), two days after the DNR terminated the company's state mineral leases at Mesabi Metallics' proposed iron ore project in Nashwauk.
On the same day, iron ore and steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. in United States District Court of Minnesota filed a personal injury-assault, libel and slander lawsuit against Essar Global co-founder Ravikant Ruia and Essar Global Fund Limited. Essar has been seeking to develop the project since 2008.
The lawsuits are the latest chapter in a project on the western Iron Range that for years has remained uncompleted.
Last week, the DNR terminated minerals leases held by Mesabi Metallics on 2,664 acres of state land at the project site after stating that Mesabi Metallics had not met terms of a master lease amendment by a May 1 deadline.
The Mesabi Metallics lawsuit asks the court for an order that would prevent the DNR from taking further actions to terminate the mineral leases, according to a Mesabi Metallics statement. The lawsuit would also require the DNR to recognize the effectiveness of a December 2020 master lease amendment signed by both parties, according to Mesabi Metallics
Under the amendment, Mesabi Metallics was to have $200 million deposited in an account for the project by May 1. According to the DNR, Mesabi Metallics had $100 million in the account. Mesabi Metallics said the remaining $100 million was delayed due to COVID-19 in India.
However, the DNR said it found that Essar Global's and Mesabi Metallics' own documents demonstrate that the companies made a deliberate choice to structure the $200 million commitment in a way that directly contradicted the terms of the master lease amendment and that the companies never intended to submit $200 million by May 1 as required.
Mesabi Metallics says it is has at all times negotiated in good faith and will continue to do so.
The DNR has taken positions related to Mesabi Metallics' compliance with the master lease amendment that are commercially unreasonable and not in the best interest of the state, said Mesabi Metallics.
“The DNR's actions in recent weeks demonstrate both a failure to meet the legal standards, but more importantly, a failure to meet a standard of common sense and fair play that all Minnesotans understand,” Mesabi Metallics said in a news release. “Should the DNR be allowed to stop construction of the most advanced mine on the Iron Range? Should the DNR walk away from the table when informed that the money would be deposited within three days of the DNR withdrawing the notice of termination?”
About $1.5 billion has so far been invested in the project, which is about 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics. The company says the project would be competed within three years.
Mesabi Metallics said a lawsuit is not the preferred option, but is necessary to ensure that construction can proceed on the timeline agreed to under the master lease amendment.
Mesabi Metallics is asking that the DNR return to the negotiating table and also that the court declare the master lease amendment to be valid and effective.
Meanwhile, Cleveland-Cliffs' suit against Ruia and Essar Global Limited says a May 26 Essar Global letter in the Star Tribune “was an attempt to falsely influence public opinion and the opinion of several key constituencies regarding the repeated failure of Essar Global affiliate Mesabi Metallics LLC to meet its obligations at the former Butler Taconite plant.”
The letter falsely states that no other mining company in Minnesota invested or attempted to revive the mine, Cleveland-Cliffs said in the lawsuit.
Within the past few years alone, Cleveland-Cliffs has invested more than $50 million in acquiring land, seeking permits to mine the site and protecting its ownership interests in the property, according to the lawsuit.
Ruia and Essar Global Fund Limited made statements in the letter to discredit Cleveland-Cliffs as a viable alternative to Mesabi Metallics to develop the site, according to the lawsuit. Cleveland-Cliffs asks for compensatory and punitive damages for harm caused to its reputation and injunctive relief prohibiting Ruia and Essar Global from making further false statements regarding Cleveland-Cliffs and its commitment to the State of Minnesota, states the lawsuit.
Cleveland-Cliffs, which has expressed interest in gaining the state mineral leases at the Nashwauk site, currently holds about 3,700 acres at the site.
In the lawsuit, Cleveland-Cliffs says the defendants' libelous statements misrepresents to Minnesota workers, union members, contractors and residents, the real and valuable investment Cleveland-Cliffs has made in the former Butler Taconite site.
Development of an iron ore project at the site began in 2003 under Minnesota Steel Industries. Several different developers have overseen the project, but it remains incomplete. Essar gained control of the project in 2008.
The project is at the site of the former Butler Taconite plant west of Nashwauk. Butler Taconite was permanently closed in 1985.
At the time of the closure, Butler Taconite reported enough iron ore at the site to produce about 356 million tons of iron ore pellets.