Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.