Company says Department of Natural Resources doesn't have proper legal basis
Mesabi Metallics is disputing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources termination of its state mineral leases near Nashwauk.
“Mesabi Metallics believes that it has met all material conditions necessary for the 2020 (master lease amendment) agreement to be fully effective,” Mesabi Metallics said in a statement Sunday evening.
The statement comes 11 days after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet conditions of the master lease amendment.
It's the latest development in the long-promised, but still uncompleted mammoth iron ore project near the site of the former Butler Taconite plant west of Nashwauk.
Mesabi Metallics has received $100 million in cash out of $200 million expected, which is more than adequate to progress construction activities for the coming months at the iron ore project, according to the company. The financier had sought additional time to fund the remaining $100 million required due to significant disruption caused in travel and working conditions by the COVID-19 resurgence in several countries, particularly India, stated the company. Mesabi Metallics has also signed binding and enforceable financing commitments for a total of $850 million required to complete the project, the company said.
“For these reasons, Mesabi Metallics has formally notified the DNR that it disputes the existence of a proper legal basis for issuing any termination notices in respect of the state leases,” the company said in its release. “In the meantime, Mesabi Metallics remains fully committed to the project and is continuing to increase jobs on the site as it develops the mine for the benefit of Nashwauk and northern Minnesota.”
The DNR on May 5 said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet all of the conditions required for the master lease amendment to become effective. Two days later, the DNR said it was moving to terminate the mineral leases.
On May 13, the DNR said that on May 5 it notified Mesabi Metallics that it failed to meet at least one requirement of the 2020 master lease amendment and also issued a notice of termination to Mesabi Metallics for three lease defaults.
Mesabi Metallics owes $18 million in minimum base payments for 2020, failure to mine at least 1.6 million tons of ore from state properties in at least two quarters prior to Jan, 1, 2021, failure to complete construction of the pellet plant by the end of 2019, and failure to ship at least three million tons of pellets by the end 2020, the DNR said. Mesabi Metallics had 20 days to cure the lease defaults or the termination action would go into effect.
The project, which has been planned for completion by several different developers, dates to 2003.
But the facility remains unfinished.
Several Iron Range legislators have become increasingly frustrated with the project's incompletion, saying the state mineral leases should be terminated.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. and United States Steel Corp. have both expressed interest in obtaining the mineral leases.
The ore within the site is some of the highest-quality on the Iron Range.
When Butler Taconite closed in 1986, the firm reported ore reserves that could produce about 356 million tons of iron ore pellets, according to the DNR. Reserves currently held by Cleveland-Cliffs and others in and around the property would increase that number.
Mesabi Metallics says it has already invested $1.5 billion into the project. The project is more than 50 percent complete, said the company.
A number of key construction projects for steel works and other key activities are expected to conclude in coming weeks, Mesabi Metallics said. About 40 workers will be on the site this week, according to the company.
In other news, Mesabi Metallics named Lawrence Sutherland at president and chief operating officer, effective May 15.
Sutherland, of Grand Rapids, worked at Butler Taconite and was a longtime U.S. Steel manager, including Minnesota Ore Operations at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Most recently, Sutherland was chief executive officer of Prairie River Minerals, a scram mining project between Coleraine and Grand Rapids.
The DNR could not be reached for comment.