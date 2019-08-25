Mertz becomes partner, operations director at Giant Voices

Giant Voices,LLC announced Jena Mertz has been promoted to director of operations and has become a partner at the firm. Joining Pascha Apter, CEO, and Lisa Bodine, president, Mertzadds depth tothe Giant Voices ownership teamwith her experience in client services, marketing and sales alignment and operational excellence for the company.
“We are thrilled to have Jena trulyinvested in the future of Giant Voices,” Apter said. “Jena’s strategic insight has served our clients well and helped grow our company throughout the pastsix years. She knows our clients’industriesand is energized to help take Giant Voices to the next level.”
Mertz joined the Giant Voices team in 2013, bringing experience in sales and marketing. With nearly 15 years of experience in sales, marketing and business management. She has executed results-driven strategy and marketing initiatives in a wide range of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, technology, non-profit and more, the company said.
In her previous role as director of client services, Jena oversaw client relationships and developed strategic marketing plans that drive sales and operational growth for clients. As a partner of Giant Voices, she will continue to manage key client projects while also focusing on managing organizational efficiencies and strategic growthfor the company.
Mertz holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.