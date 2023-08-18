A determination on the standing and merits of an appeal filed by Mesabi Metallics over state mineral leases awarded to Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. won't be reviewed until fall or winter.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a three-person panel of court of appeals judges will consider questions surrounding the Mesabi Metallics appeal, claiming that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) erred in awarding mineral leases on 2,664.45 acres of state land near Nashwauk to Cleveland-Cliffs.
The DNR in May 2023 awarded the leases, formerly held by Mesabi Metallics, to Cliffs, saying that Mesabi Metallics had not met terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment.
Mesabi Metallics then filed an appeal on the awarding of the leases to Cliffs.
A three-judge panel will be appointed because according to court documents, “this court currently lacks access to the administrative record and cannot determine whether the record supports Mesabi's assertions about the detrimental effects of Cliffs' leases on Mesabi at this time. It is therefore appropriate to defer the question of legal standing to the panel that will be assigned to consider the merits of this appeal.”
It's another legal action in Mesabi Metallics' efforts to regain the mineral leases it held in support of its planned seven million ton-per-year taconite plant near Nashwauk.
The project began in 2003 under Minnesota Steel Industries before Essar Steel Minnesota purchased the project in 2008.
The project is about 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics.
When the leases were awarded to Cliffs, Mesabi Metallics said it would endanger its project. Cleveland-Cliffs sought the leases to extend mine life at Hibbing Taconite Co. ‘Without new crude ore reserves, the company said Hibbing Taconite would run out of crude ore within a few years.
According to Minnesota Court of Appeals documents, Mesabi Metallics argues it has standing to appeal the DNR's decision because it “has sustained competitive injury and economic harm, lost the opportunity to participate in a public sale on the leases, and is suffering from attempted interference with its property rights by Cliffs because of the decision.”
Mesabi Metallics also asserts in the court that the DNR's decision to award the state mineral leases to Cleveland-Cliffs “bears directly upon Mesabi's interest and abilities to compete.”
Additionally, Mesabi Metallics argues it “has an actual interest in the Mining Units as either the owner or co-lessor of adjacent lands.”
Cleveland-Cliffs and the DNR in the court documents maintain that Mesabi Metallics lacks legal standing to appeal the DNR's decision to award the leases to Cliffs because Mesabi Metallics has “no redressable injury.”
The DNR and Cleveland-Cliffs also say that even if the court granted invalidation of the leases issued to Cliffs, Mesabi Metallics would not be awarded some or all of the leases instead.
In the court documents, the DNR and Cleveland-Cliffs say that DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen already denied Mesabi Metallics' application for the leases on May 4, 2023, and that the denial of Mesabi Metallics' application is not before the court in this appeal.
Itasca County and the City of Nashwauk also filed documents with the court of appeals, supporting Mesabi Metallics and asking that the leases be split between Mesabi Metallics and Cleveland-Cliffs.