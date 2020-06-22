Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake formally approves Essentia Health partnership

Leaders from Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake and Essentia Health announced that plans for a formal partnership between the two organizations have been approved. The agreement is expected to be effective in early August.
Mercy’s Board of Directors voted to approve the affiliation, in which Essentia will assume operations from Mercy, the companies said in a June 22 announcement. Last fall, the hospital issued a request for proposal to several health care providers, seeking a formal partnership to bring greater stability and resources to the community. Board members chose Essentia, citing its strongly aligned mission and values and Essentia’s plan to grow primary and specialty care services in Moose Lake, along with hospital and emergency care.
Integration teams from Mercy Hospital and Essentia Health have been meeting twice monthly since December 2019 to analyze the relationship in greater detail during a due-diligence process. With all of that complete, both organizations say they're excited to be moving forward.
“This rapidly evolving health care landscape requires new partnerships and strategic planning so that the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve can continue to be met,” said Mercy CEO Mike Youso. “Our patients will benefit from personalized primary care services to advanced specialty care, all connected by a robust electronic health record that follows them anywhere in our organization.”
The healthcare providers said patients also will benefit from continued excellence in obstetrics services.
“We appreciate Mercy’s mission-driven culture and commitment to high-quality care and see many connections to the mission and values that guide our work at Essentia every day,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President. “By partnering, we will bring positive change to Moose Lake and the surrounding I-35 corridor communities through enhanced services and stability.”