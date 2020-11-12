COVID -19 has never been this pervasive in the Northland, lamented Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health’s east market.
“The numbers paint a real grim picture,” he said during a Thursday virtual news conference hosted by the city of Duluth. “I urge you to remain vigilant. If you get COVID, you might be just fine, but what if you pass it to a parent or a grandchild? There are too many unknowns.”
There currently are 54 hospitalizations with 15 patients in intensive care units, according to Amy Westbrook, Public Health Division director for St. Louis County. The uptick might be related to people attending Halloween gatherings, she said. When planning Thanksgiving dinners, Westbrook added, “Think about whether you should stay close to home and whether you really need to travel.”
All who participated in the news conference agreed that people should avoid congregating.
“It’s important now, more than ever, that you help us. Stay home. This isn’t an easy time, but you can make a difference. Stay away from groups, even small ones. Always wear your masks. Protect those around you,” said Dr. Nick VanDeelen, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s.
It’s important to expect and accept some stress will accompany the sacrifice that’s needed to bring the pandemic under control, said John Magas, ISD 709 superintendent.
“It’s important that we give each other some grace. Things won’t be perfect at first, but we will work to make things better,” he said, referencing the need for a growing number of students to receive digital lessons.
“Be smart about your risk of exposure. The risks that you take as an individual and I take as an individual have a real ripple effect. They have a real impact on our lives. What we can do is take control of our actions and our health,” said Mayor Emily Larson.