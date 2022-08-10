MDI invests $3.2 million in Grand Rapids

Plastics manufacturer MDI is installing a new, state-of-the-art polypropylene extruder – a machine used to create sheets that are converted into custom and standard containers – at its Grand Rapids facility.
These totes, trays and boxes are used in by industries including packaging, transportation, logistics, warehouse and medical. The work provide jobs for people with and without disabilities.
The $3.2 million machine will allow MDI to produce up to five million sheets of material per year while creating an additional 75 new jobs across northern Minnesota over the next 10 years.
“While our new extruder will significantly improve our ability to provide a differentiated customer experience, the positive impacts of this extrusion line go well beyond that,” said Eric Black, president and CEO of MDI. “Growth from this innovative technology will also allow MDI to create new employment opportunities and services for people with disabilities.”
The extruder creates sheets of material that will be sold to other businesses and used to make boxes, totes, and trays. MDI previously sourced these sheets from other companies, which extended lead times and impacted competitiveness.
MDI was able to purchase the machine using grants from the Blandin Foundation and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB).