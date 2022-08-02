McShane promoted to community banking director for Bell Bank

Bell Bank has tapped its Twin Ports market president, Tim McShane, for a key regional leadership role, promoting him to community banking director for Bell’s East Region market including the communities of Duluth, Maple Grove, White Bear Lake, Forest Lake, Woodbury and Stillwater.
In his new role leading this $1 billion banking sector for the region, McShane will focus on setting strategies for growth, guiding Bell’s community banking leaders, recruiting, managing sales activities and pipelines, and monitoring company performance in community banking, Bell said in a news release.
McShane has led the development of Bell Bank’s footprint in Duluth since joining the company in 2019. He will continue to provide leadership in and office from Duluth, but will also spend more time in the other community banking markets.
Erin Procko, Bell’s Twin Cities banking director and president, commended McShane for his talents in business development, brand-building, creative marketing initiatives and community involvement.
“We want Tim to help us replicate much of what he has done in our other communities,” Procko said.
McShane earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Minnesota – Duluth and went on to graduate from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and leadership program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He has spent 20 years in the banking field and was with Republic Bank in Duluth prior to joining Bell.