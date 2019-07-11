McLachlan named president and chief executive of The Lake Bank

Steve McLachlan has been named president and CEO of The Lake Bank, the Two Harbors Chamber of Commerce announced.
He has been with the financial institution since 2007, serving in the position of executive vice president. Prior to joining The Lake Bank, he spent more than 20 year in commercial banking, primarily in the Duluth and Superior markets. McLachlan is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota Duluth, a graduate of Minnesota Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, and a graduate of Leadership Duluth.
During his career, he has served many non-profit organizations in the Arrowhead Region and is currently on the Two Harbors Area Fund Board of Directors.