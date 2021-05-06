Duluth Mayor Emily Larson on Thursday introduced a plan that she will be recommending to the City Council to consider to revitalize Spirit Mountain.
It is designed to support activities beyond skiing with lower financial barriers to participation, she said.
Renew deteriorated Skyline Chalet and campground infrastructure.
Connect Spirit recreational facilities to the larger city and state recreational facilities, including the zoo, the Munger Trail, the DWP Trail, and the National Water Trail.
The proposed improvements are based on the Spirit Mountain Task Force report and efforts by a consulting firm, SE Group. Those groups concluded the changes would increase Spirit Mountain's economic impact from $22 million to $39.9 million annually. The work would add 205 new jobs for a total of over 500 jobs on the property and would increase the number of visitors by 50,000 to 300,000 visitors per year. The investment would also ensure that Spirit would remain an asset in the Duluth community for another generation of users, creating memories and experiences for all who use it.
To prepare for a bonding request, a resolution has been added to the May 10 City Council meeting approving an agreement with an engineering firm to create a predesign report that will be presented to the state later this year. The predesign, which will be funded by Spirit Mountain, will evaluate the condition of the Spirit Mountain chalet and campground to develop conceptual designs for the renovation of both. The report will also include the cost estimation and analysis of the property.
Additional pieces of the proposed plan include formalizing the relationship that the city has with Spirit Mountain. In the months to come, city staff will begin working with the Spirit Mountain Board of Directors to negotiate a 10-year inter-agency agreement that defines all of the duties and obligations of both parties. This will include financial and non-financial components of the relationship.
The city administration has sent a resolution to Council to eliminate $900,000 of credit with the city. This was a recommendation from the Task Force and one that the mayor supports.
“Eliminating this debt will help Spirit plan for the future because it will allow the city to negotiate a debt repayment schedule while weaning Spirit from City operating subsidies,” Larson said in a prepared statement. “...the most important reason to do this is that another recommendation from the Task Force includes the potential to enter into a long-term operational lease for facility management...no reasonable operator would demonstrate even passing interest to take on the financial debt for an asset they simply do not own.”
The city will be asking the Spirit Board of Directors to take several steps to improve operations. They include:
1. Increasing revenue from operations through modest price increases, ticket checking and improved food and beverage services. The Task Force found some skiers were entering the facility without paying anything at all.
2. Increasing the number and variety of users by collecting better user data, developing and implementing a strategic marketing plan, strengthening collaboration with the city’s destination marketing organization, and improving services for mountain bikers, Nordic skiers, snowshoers, and ice skaters.
3. Reducing greenhouse emissions by completely replacing the 1970’s electrical and lighting infrastructure within the building systems.
4. Improving the overall guest experience by fostering a distinctive Spirit Mountain culture of guest services.
5. Enhancing programming by establishing the Grand Avenue Chalet as the western Duluth headquarters for outdoor recreation information and services and revitalizing the snow sports school.
6. Lowering barriers to recreating at Spirit Mountain by revitalizing partnerships with youth-serving organizations and schools, conducting special lower-cost “Spirit Loves Duluth” days, and soliciting grants and donations to pay the cost to waive or reduce fees.
“Let’s be realistic, honest and forthright about our responsibility here. Let’s be visionary and future-forward with what is possible. Let’s embrace the complexity and beauty of this land and history, and let’s invest in something that more fully represents who we are and who we are becoming,” Larson said
The Duluth City Council will consider the resolutions on debt forgiveness and the predesign agreement at 5 p.m. on May 10.