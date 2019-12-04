Duluth Mayor Emily Larson on Wednesday apologized for the city’s protracted snow plowing effort following a weekend blizzard that dropped more than 20 inches of snow on the streets.
“I am here to acknowledge that we have not fulfilled our commitment on this snow storm this time for neighborhoods and for residents,” she said at a morning news conference. “I was raised that you step into your shortcomings and you own them and you let people know you will strive to do better.”
As she spoke, some residential streets were yet to be plowed nearly three days after the blizzard ended, including ones only blocks from City Hall. Larson said several things complicated the city’s efforts to clear streets faster.
“The combination of a holiday weekend, of machinery that was really strained and stressed, that was functioning and then broke several times with the weight and compaction of the snow, the degree of blowing and drifting, this was a very different snowstorm than the ones I have experienced in the past four years,” she said. “The combination of things made this very difficult.”
The mayor’s administration has faced sharp criticism in the news and on social media by people contending richer neighborhoods were plowed before areas occupied by residents who earn lower incomes. Making matters more embarrassing for Larson was the need to close Myers-Wilkins Elementary School for an extra day due for lack of cleared streets. That school, located in the East Hillside neighborhood, has a higher-than-average level of pupils whose families earn below poverty guidelines. Lowell Elementary also was closed Wednesday.
“I need you to know that this is actually in stark contrast to our values as an organization. We have striven time and time again to show up equitably and fairly across the city,” she said.
No neighborhoods are being given priority over others, Larson said. She noted, however, the city strives to keep main roads and emergency routes open along with bus routes and routes to schools. But she admitted that, after the first 30 hours, “a huge amount of work remained in the neighborhoods. We had a system in place, but it just did not get done, did not get executed.”
Larson explained some initiatives the city will take to improve plowing moving forward.
• The city will add new technology to show what streets will be plowed and when.
“That will provide more checks and balances for us,” Larson said, and will reduce angst among residents.
• Staffing and communication will be reviewed.
It’s unlikely mutual aid would have been available, Larson noted, because adjoining communities also had large amounts of snow to remove. The degree of emergency wasn’t sufficient to activate the Minnesota National Guard to assist, she explained.
The city would have deployed more staff if people were available, Larson said, but it doesn’t make sense to employ workers year ‘round at the numbers needed only during the worst emergencies.
“This is work we take very personally and very seriously,” she said. “Your safety and your ability to get around … is really, really important to me.”