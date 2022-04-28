May Day labor rally to be held at Harrison Community Center in Duluth

Duluth’s working class neighborhood of Lincoln Park will host the region’s second annual International Worker Solidarity Rally between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sun., May 1 at Harrison Community Center.
The rally will provide an opportunity affirm the essential role of labor in meeting the challenges of the current COVID pandemic. It is traditional on May Day to support workers’ rights around the world and rallies will occur worldwide to recognize this.
The event is supported by the Minnesota Nurses Association, United Steelworkers Local 9460, Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (Locals 1402 and 1701), AFSCME Local 1092 and the AFSCME Retirees Council 5, the Northwoods Socialist Collective and the HOTDISH Militia. The Twin Ports Democratic Socialists of America have been facilitating a planning committee and is the other major supporter. The rally will feature speakers, food, music, family activities and games, and tabling by organizations to educate about how unions advance the common good.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has issued a proclamation recognizing May 1 as “International Workers Day.” Expected speakers include Twin Ports NAACP President Classie Dudley, State Senator Jen McEwen, State Representative Liz Olson, County Commissioner Ashley Grimm, City Councilor Azrin Awal and union members. Dr. Mary Owen, who works on American Indian and minority health issues, will emcee.