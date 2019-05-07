Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) has completed the sale of Duluth-based Maurices to an affiliate of OpCapita LLP. The transaction is valued at approximately $300 million.
Ascena received approximately $210 million in cash before expenses, and an approximately 49.6 percent interest in the OpCapita affiliate that is now the owner of Maurices. Ascena will continue to support Maurices on its shared business services platform through a managed services agreement, including support for IT, supply chain, sourcing and certain back office functions.
The announcement follows Ascena's March 25 announcement that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Maurices business.
OpCapita describes itself as a sector-focused private equity firm that specializes in transforming operationally underperforming businesses in the retail, consumer and leisure sectors. Maurices and several other retail brands held by Ascena have struggled as a greater share of clothing sales have moved online.