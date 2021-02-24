Maurices president and CEO announces retirement

Maurices president and CEO George Goldfarb has announced his retirement. He has accepted the role of Chairman Emeritus for the company.
“It’s been such an honor to lead Maurices," said Goldfarb. "It is an unbelievable brand, with a winning track record, even during a global pandemic. I attribute that success to our seasoned leadership team and talented associates."
“We are so pleased that George will join the Maurices board of directors," said Jeff Kirwan, Maurices Executive Chairman. "He has spent the last 36 years, 10 of which as president and CEO, building and shaping this amazing business. This transition is a win-win allowing George to move closer to his retirement goals while still supporting the business.”
David Kornberg has been named president and CEO of Maurices, effective March 15, 2021.
“David Kornberg is an extremely talented leader with experience from notable brands including Marks & Spencer, Disney and Express, where he spent 20 years shaping the brand and culture, most recently as President and CEO," said Kirwan. "David has a deep understanding of the consumer and is recognized as a customer and people-centric leader. Although George’s shoes will be tough to fill, we are very confident that David is the right successor.”
"David’s experience will enable continued success for the brand and his authentic style will fit seamlessly into the organization and community," Goldfarb said.